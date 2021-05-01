"They're all signed by their maker so she knows when she's older," Gigi Hadid said

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Tie-Dye Onesies Crafted During Her Baby Shower Last Summer: Khai 'Has So Many'

Gigi Hadid's little bundle of joy will be just as stylish as her famous mama!

On Saturday, the 26-year-old supermodel showed off an array of tie-dye onesies that were crafted for her daughter — Khai, 7 months — during a baby shower held last summer.

First sharing a photograph on her Instagram Story of a dresser filled with an array of colorful outfits for her baby girl, Hadid wrote, "Organizing day, she's growing up so fast," alongside the snap.

In a follow-up post, Hadid, who shares Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, showed off an array of tie-dyed onesies that her loved ones created for her child.

"For our lockdown 'baby shower' last summer we did tie-dye-onesie in a box," the mother of one wrote alongside the snapshot. "These are just some ... but she has so many keepsakes from loved ones, sized NB-18 mo. They're all signed by their maker so she knows when she's older."

Hadid and Malik, 28, welcomed Khai, their first child together, last September.

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," Malik wrote on Twitter at the time. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Later that same evening, Hadid also shared the couple's baby news, confirming their little girl had arrived over the weekend.

The model shared a black-and-white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," Hadid wrote.

"The extraordinary part of that is my mom passed away and Gigi got pregnant maybe two months later," said Yolanda, 57, whose mom Ans van den Herik died in August 2019. "So it shows you the cycle of life."

"We lost somebody so special to the family, and we have a new little angel, so that's been a great blessing, for sure," added The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.