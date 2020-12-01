Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Throwback Pregnancy Pictures with Zayn Malik: 'Awaiting Our Baby Girl'

The couple welcomed their first child together in September

Gigi Hadid is taking a trip down memory lane.

On Monday evening, the 25-year-old supermodel posted a series of never-before-seen photographs on Instagram taken during her final leg of pregnancy back in August. The sweet shots also included an adorable snap of her and Zayn Malik.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In two of the photographs from the trio of shots, Hadid is seen striking a pose in a form-fitting dress, with her baby bump on full display. In another, she and Malik, 27, pose together as the former One Direction member rests his chin gently on her stomach while gazing up at the then-mom-to-be.

"August, waiting for our girl 🥰🥰🥰😭," Hadid captioned the series of pics.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid

Image zoom Gigi Hadid

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child together in September, sharing separate posts on social media about the arrival of their baby girl.

The "PILLOWTALK" crooner was first to confirm her arrival with a Twitter message on Sept. 23, writing, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he added at the time.

Hadid followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their daughter's blanket.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," the new mom wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Selfie with Her Newborn Daughter: 'She Burps Sunshine'

During her pregnancy, Hadid shared a brief glimpse of her baby bump during an Instagram Live in July and explained why she'd previously held off on sharing photos.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," Hadid said, sharing that she believed current world events — like the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement — deserved more focus than her pregnancy.

However, Hadid did promise fans at the time that she would be documenting the experience and would eventually share more.