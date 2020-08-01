Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Photo of Her Kissing 'Baby Daddy' Zayn Malik

The supermodel confirmed in April that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting a baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are feeling the love!

The supermodel posted a sweet photo with the former One Direction member sharing a smooch on Friday — and gave a nod to their upcoming little one in the caption.

"baby daddy ☺️" Hadid, 25, wrote alongside the shot.

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in April during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE in May that Hadid and Malik, 27, are "thrilled" about the baby and their next chapter together.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

"They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other," a fashion world source said. "They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."

"Gigi is young but always said she wants several kids," the insider said. "She's sensitive and nurturing and will be a great mom."

Earlier this month, Hadid opened up on Instagram Live about why she's choosing not to share too many photos of her pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Gigi Hadid Says She Credits 'Really Baggy Clothing' to Help Hide Her Growing Baby Bump

"I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," Hadid said, alluding to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," she explained. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

Gigi Hadid

However, the cover girl promised fans that she has been documenting the experience and will share more when she feels comfortable.