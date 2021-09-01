Gigi Hadid Shares Snaps of Farm Life Moments with Daughter Khai: 'Cute Cute Cute!'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have settled down with their daughter Khai — who turns 1 in September — in a quiet area of Pennsylvania

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is becoming a little rancher.

The supermodel, 26, shared several photos on Tuesday giving fans a glimpse into her Pennsylvania farm life with her 11-month-old daughter and boyfriend Zayn Malik.

In the first few slides, Hadid shared pictures and videos of herself wading in a swimming pool in a nude swimsuit.

The first time mom also posted photos of fresh flowers, peppers and other vegetables picked by Malik, 28, from a garden, and a workout selfie.

Her daughter Khai was featured in two black and white photos. In one, Hadid stared lovingly at her daughter as she took the almost 1-year-old out to the land where her horses roam. In another, the baby played with blocks that spelled out "11 months."

"bit of august x," Hadid captioned the memories from the past month.

"cute cute cute!!! ❤️," her brother Anwar Hadid's girlfriend Dua Lipa commented.

The supermodel and Malik have settled into farm life, making it easier for them to keep Khai's face away from the public.

In Hadid's March Vogue cover story she discussed the benefits of being away from New York City while she raises her daughter.

"I always want to be here full-time. I love the city, but this is where I'm happiest," she said of ranch life.

The 26-year-old continued, "I think she'll definitely be raised here. The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that's really important to Zayn and me."

Hadid added, "I think that just giving your child the opportunity to explore different interests is such a beautiful thing."

The supermodel would later make a public plea for her daughter's privacy, asking "paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts" to "blur" little Khai's face in any images that may circulate online.

"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places — a true blessing," Gigi wrote in a lengthy note shared to her Instagram Story in July.

According to the model, her baby girl "has started to want her [stroller] sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it!" during their "recent visits to New York," making it more difficult for her and Malik to organically ensure Khai's privacy.

"She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from," Hadid explained. "I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."