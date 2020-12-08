Gigi Hadid Gives Fans a Peek Into Her Daughter’s Adorable Boho Nursery

"Decorating and spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," the model told fans

Gigi Hadid continues to give fans an intimate glimpse into her journey to motherhood.

On Monday, the model and first-time mom, 25, shared a series of throwback photos of the adorable Boho nursery she created for her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one of the snaps, posted on her Instagram Story, Hadid could be seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt and black shorts taking a mirror selfie in the nursery "about a week before" she went into labor.

"Decorating and spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," the model captioned the photo.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid | Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In another photo, Hadid displayed her daughter's extensive storybook wall, writing that she had some help from loved ones when it came to filling its shelves. "So many friends sent me their favorite books," Hadid said.

She later shared more photos showing her daughter's crib, as well as a cozy sofa covered in pillows and stuffed animals.

Image zoom Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The model also included a picture snapped on the night before she went into labor. In the shot, a then-pregnant Hadid struck a pose in a dark, form-fitting outfit as she took a mirror selfie in the nursery.

Hadid welcomed her first child with Malik in September. The couple announced the arrival in separate posts on social media, with Malik, 27, first writing on Twitter, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

Image zoom Gigi Hadid | Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Included in the former One Direction member's post was a photo of the baby holding onto his finger.

Hadid followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their daughter's blanket. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote in the caption.

Since the birth, Hadid — who mostly held off on posting photos of her baby bump during her pregnancy — has begun sharing more and more pictures from her journey to motherhood.

Recently, the new mom posted a series of photographs taken during the last month of her pregnancy back in August. One shot featured Hadid posing in a form-fitting dress, while another showed Malik resting his chin on her baby bump.

"August, waiting for our girl 🥰🥰🥰😭," she captioned the pictures.

Hadid has also been open about her transition back to work two months after welcoming her daughter. Last week, she posted a video of herself sitting on a black leather sofa and wrote, "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."