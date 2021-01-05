The supermodel welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Photo of 3-Month-Old Daughter Holding Her Finger: 'My Girl'

Gigi Hadid is spending some quality time with her baby girl.

The supermodel, 25, shared a sweet photo of her 3-month-old daughter holding her finger on Instagram Tuesday, writing in the caption, "my girl !"

In the adorable snap, the newborn can be seen wrapping her tiny hand around Hadid's pinky.

Hadid's famous followers also couldn't get enough of the adorable mother-daughter moment, with Gisele Bündchen commenting, "❤️❤️❤️."

"Sooooo sweet ♥️♥️♥️," fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote, while fellow model Karen Elson posted in the comments section: "💓💓💓."

Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together in September, sharing separate posts on social media about their daughter's arrival.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik, 27, tweeted on Sept. 23 alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," the former One Direction member added at the time.

Hadid followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their daughter's blanket. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote in the caption.

Last month, Hadid spoke about her life as a mom, sharing with fans that she had returned to work just months following the birth of her daughter.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."

The clip showed the new mom filming herself while sitting on a black leather sofa.

"BACK IN THE OFFICE," she added in the caption.

At the time, Hadid's mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, posted a picture of herself babysitting her grandchild.

"We spent the day while Mamma was away," the former reality star captioned the shot, which showed the pair outside with their backs turned toward to camera.