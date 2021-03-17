Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Nap Time Photo of Baby Daughter Khai: 'The Best'

Gigi Hadid is spending some quality time with her baby girl.

On Tuesday, the supermodel, 25, shared a sweet photo of herself cradling 6-month-old daughter Khai in her arms.

"the best 💓," Hadid captioned the shot.

Rocking her newly-dyed red hair, the mother of one — who welcomed Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik last September — added a few Z's above the infant's head to show that she was sleeping.

Hadid has refrained from showing her daughter's face in pictures, an approach similar to the one she took during her pregnancy, when she didn't share photos of her baby bump until a month before Khai's arrival.

In an interview with Vogue published last month, the model spoke about why she and Malik, 28, have made it a priority to protect their child's privacy.

"I have friends who are public figures and that's how they've gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way," she said, referencing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have three children together.

Hadid's sister, Bella Hadid, also told the publication, "I think she wants to be real online, but until her child wants to be in the spotlight and can make the decision herself, she doesn't want to put her in that position."

However, that doesn't mean Hadid isn't open to giving fans glimpses of motherhood. In December, she shared that she was working again two months after giving birth, writing on her Instagram Stories, "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."

Recently, Hadid shared some never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy and postpartum life. Among the snaps included picture of Malik pushing Khai's stroller and her daughter clad in an all-pink outfit.

Reflecting on Khai's delivery, Hadid said in her Vogue interview that she had to "dig deep" during the home birth.

"There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different,' " she recalled. "My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.'"