Gigi Hadid said she turned part of her office into a play area for her baby girl

Gigi Hadid Shares Look at Daughter Khai's Playroom in Series of Never-Before-Seen Photos from Her Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid went down memory lane.

While her 4-month-old daughter Khai took a nap on Sunday, the 25-year-old model shared some never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy in response to her fans and followers.

In one of the images, Hadid showed fans how she turned part of her office into a play area for her baby girl, whom she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed last September.

The pink area featured a tent filled to the brim with stuffed animals and toys, as well as a personal ball pit for her daughter to play in.

The mom of one also shared new photos from her pregnancy, including when she was picking out colors for her daughter's nursery as well as several portraits of her baby bump.

In addition, Hadid said she had a "big pregnancy craving" for ribs as she showed off an image of homemade barbecue meat and Malik pouring more sauce.

She later posted a sweet photo of Malik pushing Khai's stroller last December.

In another snap, the new mom shared the latest photo of baby Khai holding her mom's finger.

"Nap time is over, [got to go]," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The supermodel recently landed her first solo Vogue cover for the magazine's upcoming March 2021 issue and opened up about sharing the special moment with her daughter.

"Who would have thought I'd be feeding my baby girl her morning bottle as we share my first @voguemagazine solo cover?!" wrote the first-time mom on Instagram.

"I am emotional and honored to take my first professional step, in this new chapter of womanhood, with this dream come true!" she added. "Khai is now rockin' in her Nemo bouncer so I can type this, and I'm reflecting on all the people, memories, flights & fittings, early mornings, late nights, laughs & tears, mishaps & miracles that have made up my almost-decade in fashion."

In her interview with Vogue, Hadid also opened up about her daughter's delivery, sharing that she had to "dig deep" during the home birth.

"There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different,' " she recalled. "My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.'"