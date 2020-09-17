The supermodel announced that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together in April

Gigi Hadid Says 'Time Flew' During Her Pregnancy as She Shares Baby Bump Photos 'from About 27' Weeks

Gigi Hadid is looking back on her pregnancy journey — and sharing some sweet baby bump photos!

The model, 25, shared a series of pregnancy photos "from about 27 wks" on Instagram Thursday.

Gigi, who confirmed she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in April, wrote in the caption, "time flew."

In one photo, Gigi smiles down at the camera, wearing a cropped blue T-shirt and a Lack of Color bucket hat. Another photo gives a side photo of the cover girl's baby bump, and in another, Gigi smiles as she pets a horse.

The snapshots come just one day after Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid, shared a photo of a handwritten poem on Instagram dedicated to his grandchild, causing some fans to speculate whether the model had already given birth.

In July, Gigi said that she was waiting to share photos of her baby bump on her own terms.

During an Instagram Live session, the model explained to fans that being "pregnant through a pandemic" put things in perspective for her.

"Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said at the time, adding that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement should be given a priority on social media timelines.

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'make sure you don't miss it,' " she added.

Gigi promised she would eventually share more publicly — and delivered on that promise the following month with several photos from a maternity shoot shared on Instagram.

"growin an angel :)" she captioned a black-and-white shot that highlighted her bump.

Bella Hadid poked some fun at her sister's bump earlier this week, sharing a photo baring her own belly alongside Gigi that was taken in June.