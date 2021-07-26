Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Photo of Sister Bella Hadid Playing with Daughter Khai

Bella Hadid is embracing family time with her niece.

On Monday, the 24-year-old supermodel's sister Gigi Hadid posted a black-and-white photo of an adorable moment between Bella and her 10-month-old daughter Khai.

The picture, featured in a slideshow on Gigi's Instagram page, was snapped as Bella playfully lifted her baby niece high up in the air while standing in front of a window overlooking the New York City skyline.

It was part of a "past month [photo] dump" Gigi was posting, she explained in the caption.

Bella Hadid and Khai Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The mother of one, who she shares Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik, also included a cute snapshot of herself cuddling with her daughter in the post. The picture showed the pair lounging under a blanket, though neither of their faces were seen.

Gigi's post comes three weeks after she made a public plea for her daughter's privacy, asking "paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts" to "blur" little Khai's face in any images that may circulate online.

"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places — a true blessing," Gigi wrote in a lengthy note shared to her Instagram Story.

Gigi and Bella Hadid Khai Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

According to the model, her baby girl "has started to want her [stroller] sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it!" during their "recent visits to New York," making it more difficult for her and Malik, 28, to organically ensure Khai's privacy.

"She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from," Gigi explained. "I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."

The star went on to note that she and Malik have "never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media."

"Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen," she added.

"It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera," Gigi said.

Back in February, Gigi spoke about her priority to protect her child's privacy in an interview with Vogue, saying, "I have friends who are public figures and that's how they've gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way."