Gigi Hadid welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid Says She's 'Obsessed' with Her 4-Month-Old Daughter: 'The Best Kid'

Gigi Hadid is one proud mama!

The supermodel, 25, gave fans a glimpse of her life as mom on Wednesday, sharing a several posts about being a parent to her 4-month-old daughter on her Instagram Stories.

In a screenshot of a text message seemingly sent to boyfriend Zayn Malik, she wrote: "Hey ... I'm obsessed w our kid."

Hadid went on to give a shout-out to her fellow mothers in another post, captioning a video of herself winking at the camera, "to new moms: if u washed your face today, i'm proud of you."

"it's fine, i'm fine," she added, explaining that she feels "cleansed and blessed" by poet Amanda Gorman's reading on Inauguration Day.

The model capped off her series of posts with a mirror selfie alongside her daughter.

In the black and shot, Hadid can be seen kissing her baby girl on the cheek. The child's face has been cropped out of the frame.

"my girl," the mom wrote in the caption. "4 months & THE BEST KID 😇."

Hadid and Malik, 28, welcomed their first child together in September, sharing separate posts on social media about their daughter's arrival.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik tweeted on Sept. 23 alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," the former One Direction member added at the time.

Hadid followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their daughter's blanket. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote.

Hadid recently opened up about her journey to motherhood, revealing to fans that she discovered she was pregnant on "the day before the Tom Ford show" during Paris Fashion Week.