Gigi Hadid Reveals the Incredibly Personal Gift Taylor Swift Sent Her Daughter Khai
The new mom also details her home birth to Vogue, as well as parenting advice Blake Lively gave her
Taylor Swift had a sentimental gift for pal Gigi Hadid's daughter.
In a revealing new interview for Vogue's March 2021 issue (on newsstands Feb. 16), Hadid, 25, details her home birth experience while welcoming her first child, daughter Khai, with boyfriend Zayn Malik back in September.
The supermodel also shares the sweet handmade gift Swift, 30, sent for the newborn: a stuffed bear that was sewn by Swift out of one of her personal dresses. "It's misshapen, and she called it Ugly Bear. She had one when she was little," Hadid says of the gift.
Hadid, in September, shared another present gifted by the singer to her baby girl. "& auntie @taylorswift made this!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story atop a photo of a light-pink blanket.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.
RELATED: Gigi Hadid Reveals She Had a Home Birth — and Zayn Malik Helped Deliver Their Daughter Khai
Hadid, elsewhere in the Vogue interview, opens up about maintaining her daughter's privacy while also letting fans in on her personal world.
"I have friends who are public figures and that's how they've gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way," she says of keeping kids private.
Friend Blake Lively tells the magazine what advice she offered Hadid on the matter.
"I told her you have to do what works for you," says the mom of three, 33. "Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world. I'm grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set."
Since her daughter's arrival, Hadid has been giving fans glimpses of her baby girl on social media. She recently shared a sweet photo of the little one holding her finger, writing in the caption, "My girl!"
Hadid has also offered fans details about her pregnancy, including the moment she found out she was expecting.