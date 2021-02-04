Gigi Hadid Reveals the Incredibly Personal Gift Taylor Swift Sent Her Daughter Khai

The new mom also details her home birth to Vogue, as well as parenting advice Blake Lively gave her

Taylor Swift had a sentimental gift for pal Gigi Hadid's daughter.

The supermodel also shares the sweet handmade gift Swift, 30, sent for the newborn: a stuffed bear that was sewn by Swift out of one of her personal dresses. "It's misshapen, and she called it Ugly Bear. She had one when she was little," Hadid says of the gift.

Hadid, in September, shared another present gifted by the singer to her baby girl. "& auntie @taylorswift made this!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story atop a photo of a light-pink blanket.

Hadid, elsewhere in the Vogue interview, opens up about maintaining her daughter's privacy while also letting fans in on her personal world.

"I have friends who are public figures and that's how they've gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way," she says of keeping kids private.

Friend Blake Lively tells the magazine what advice she offered Hadid on the matter.

"I told her you have to do what works for you," says the mom of three, 33. "Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world. I'm grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set."

Since her daughter's arrival, Hadid has been giving fans glimpses of her baby girl on social media. She recently shared a sweet photo of the little one holding her finger, writing in the caption, "My girl!"