New Mom Gigi Hadid Reflects on Sharing First Solo Vogue Cover with Daughter Khai: ‘Emotional and Honored’

Gigi Hadid is celebrating a meaningful milestone with her daughter Khai.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old supermodel reflected on the release of her first solo Vogue cover for the magazine's upcoming March 2021 issue, on newsstands Feb. 16.

"Who would have thought I'd be feeding my baby girl her morning bottle as we share my first @voguemagazine solo cover?!" wrote the new mom, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September.

"I am emotional and honored to take my first professional step, in this new chapter of womanhood, with this dream come true!" she added. "Khai is now rockin' in her Nemo bouncer so I can type this, and I'm reflecting on all the people, memories, flights & fittings, early mornings, late nights, laughs & tears, mishaps & miracles that have made up my almost-decade in fashion."

In addition to thanking stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson as well as editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the supermodel ended her post with a special shoutout to moms everywhere.

"I dedicate it to everyone who has lent me their time and talent in any way over the years, and I also dedicate it to all the moms who haven't brushed their hair in a couple days, either!" she wrote.

Hadid's famous friends and family were quick to congratulate the new mom on her career achievement.

"So proud of you my Angel xo," commented mom Yolanda Hadid, while pal Kendall Jenner wrote, "Yay G!"

"Yayyyyy love you so much 💗💗💗," added model and mom of two Lily Aldridge, while mom-to-be Emily Ratajkowski loving called Hadid a "beautiful mama."

In her interview with Vogue, Hadid also opened up about her daughter's delivery, sharing that she had to "dig deep" during the home birth.

"When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually," she said, sharing that in addition to her boyfriend, 28, her mother, sister Bella, a midwife and her assistant were by her side.

"There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different,' " she recalled. "My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.' "

In addition to providing moral support, Hadid revealed that Malik was the one to catch their baby.

"It didn't even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute." Hadid said.

Hadid went on to share that while the couple are over the moon about becoming parents, they're not in a hurry to expand their family just yet. "Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again!' " she added.

Although Hadid and Malik have been very private about their first child, the supermodel hasn't been shy about singing her daughter's praises.

While giving fans a glimpse into her life as a mom last month, Hadid shared several posts about being a parent, including a screenshot of a text message sent to her boyfriend.

"Hey ... I'm obsessed w our kid," she wrote in the sweet exchange.