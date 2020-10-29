"If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!" the model said in a handwritten note shared on Instagram

Gigi Hadid Promises Thank You Cards for Baby Gifts Are on the Way: 'This Little One Has Already Been Spoiled'

Gigi Hadid is grateful for the outpouring of support after she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together — but as a new mom, she's trying to squeeze in giving her thanks to friends while her newborn naps!

Hadid, 25, shared a handwritten note of thanks on her Instagram Stories for all of the gifts for her and her baby daughter, which has included a handmade blanket from Taylor Swift and a gift basket from Jimmy Fallon — on whose late-night show the model confirmed her pregnancy back in April.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just want to put out there... while I have the time, that when I do thank you's on here," Hadid wrote, "I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks'... I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love— and I will slowly probably share them."

"BUT thank you cards are on their way," she promised. "If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!"

Image zoom Gigi Hadid's note | Credit: Gigi Hadid/instagram

Image zoom Gigi Hadid's gift from Jimmy Fallon | Credit: Gigi Hadid/instagram

"So much love. So much gratitude. We are blessed," Hadid concluded. "If you have sent something, even a message, thank you. I love you. x G."

Hadid also shared gifts from Lanvin, Missoni and other friends on her Stories Wednesday, including a bracelet featuring her own birthstone, a diamond for April and a sapphire for her "Virgo girl."

Hadid and Malik, 27, welcomed their baby girl last month.

The former One Direction crooner was first to confirm her arrival with a message on Twitter on September 23.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid's Instagram Stories | Credit: Gigi Hadid/instagram

Image zoom Gigi Hadid's Instagram Stories | Credit: Gigi Hadid/instagram

Image zoom Gigi Hadid's Instagram Stories | Credit: Gigi Hadid/instagram

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote, sharing a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

Hadid followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their baby's blanket.