Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together in the fall

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik 'Thrilled' by Surprise Baby News, Says Source: 'She Wants Several Kids'

Gigi Hadid's pregnancy may not have been planned, but it was a happy surprise for the supermodel and her singer beau Zayn Malik.

Hadid — who's due in September — confirmed last week to Jimmy Fallon that she and Malik are expecting their first child together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sources close to the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively the stars are "thrilled" about the baby and their next chapter together.

"They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other," says a fashion world source. "They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."

Both Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, come from large families, and a Hadid insider says the model has always dreamed of having multiple children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom MEGA

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Confirms She Is Having a Baby with Zayn Malik and Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Hormones

"Gigi is young but always said she wants several kids," says the insider. "She's sensitive and nurturing and will be a great mom."

The couple have been social distancing with her family at mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the slower pace of life has been an unexpected bonus for Hadid.

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," she told Fallon about her pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Confirms She Is Having a Baby with Zayn Malik and Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Hormones

RELATED: Every Fashion Show Gigi Hadid Has Walked in While Pregnant This Year — from Tom Ford to Moschino

And as they prepare for parenthood, both stars have the full support of their families.

"I'm excited to become an oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently," Yolanda recently told RTL Boulevard. "But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

For all the details on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's happy baby news, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.