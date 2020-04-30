Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik confirmed that their relationship was back on in February

Yolanda Hadid Confirms Daughter Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant: 'Can't Wait to Be an Oma'

Gigi Hadid is pregnant!

The supermodel, 25, is expecting her first child, her mother Yolanda Hadid confirmed to Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on Wednesday.

"Of course we are so excited," said Yolanda, 56. "I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Hadid is 20 weeks along, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news. According to the outlet, the families of both Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are very excited about the baby on the way.

Hadid and the former One Direction member, 27, have been spending time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after confirming that their relationship was back on in February.

Over the weekend, Hadid celebrated her birthday with Malik, sharing an Instagram photo of herself holding up a "25" balloon set on a deck outside while joined by her boyfriend and sister, Bella Hadid.

In the sweet shot, the "Pillowtalk" crooner wrapped his arms around the two models while standing between them.

Malik and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. After briefly splitting in March 2018, the duo revealed they had gotten got back together — however, in January 2019, multiple outlets reported that the two had split again.

Hadid shared a romantic throwback photo of the pair in March, weeks after publicly confirming their relationship was back on. (She and Malik first sparked reconciliation rumors in January, when they were photographed walking arm-in-arm in New York City.)

"(oldie) camera roll finds! 💛 #stayhome," the model captioned her images, which included one Christmas-time photo with Malik.

The previous month, Hadid confirmed the two were dating again after sharing a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer.

"HEY VALENTINE," she captioned a solo shot of Malik taken on a disposable camera, which she posted to her second Instagram account, Gi'sposables. "Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019."