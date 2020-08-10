Gigi Hadid Reveals the Thing She's 'Missing' — But Avoiding — During Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid is playing it safe during her pregnancy.

The supermodel revealed on Twitter over the weekend that one of her favorite pastimes, horseback riding, has been put on hold while she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!!" she wrote in response to a fan on Saturday who asked whether she was riding or "totally avoiding it" at the moment.

Hadid, 25, has still been getting some face-to-face time with the animals, though. "I still hang w em and bring them carrots," she replied to another fan who noted that the horses must "miss [her too]."

Gigi Hadid

The first-time mom-to-be confirmed she was expecting with Malik, 27, during an April 30 interview with Jimmy Fallon, telling The Tonight Show host, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Hadid went live on Instagram last month, where she addressed fan questions about her pregnancy in part. "I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe, and everything's going great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments," she said.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," Hadid continued, sharing that she believes current world events — like the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement — deserve more focus than her pregnancy.

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," she explained. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

While Hadid is keeping her pregnancy out of the spotlight for now, she promised fans that she's been documenting the experience and will eventually share more. "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'make sure you don't miss it,' " said the model.

"And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future," she added, explaining that she's "just not rushed to do it" and wants to experience pregnancy without worrying about it being in the public eye.

"I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to like look cute or post something," Hadid said.

The cover girl did give viewers a peek at her baby bump, explaining that from the front she doesn't look that different, but from a side view, "it's there."