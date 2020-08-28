"Got through the second look and was like 'guys I think I can only do two more,' " recalls mom-to-be Gigi Hadid

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Says Maternity Shoot Was 'Definitely More Tiring Than Working Normally'

Gigi Hadid's energy levels are looking a little different these days!

The pregnant supermodel, 25, opened up on Twitter Thursday evening about the ethereal maternity photo shoot she shared earlier this week, admitting to fan who asked her how it felt "shooting with [her] baby bump for the first time" that is was "more tiring" than her usual modeling gigs.

"I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me🥺🙏🤍 but was definitely more tiring than working normally," Gigi wrote.

The mom-to-be showed off her pregnancy figure in a fittingly stylish manner Wednesday morning, sharing a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram posing in elegant, sheer outfits that displayed her silhouette.

"Got through the second look and was like 'guys I think I can only do two more' 😰 hahaaaa," she added in her Thursday tweet.

While posting the poignant maternity images earlier this week — the first she has shared of her baby bump — Gigi reflected on her experiences on the road toward welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"Growin an angel :)," she captioned one snapshot that showed her resting on her knees as she cradled her stomach. On another post, Gigi wrote simply, "7.26.20 🕊."

"Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡," she captioned a third post. "Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

A number of Gigi's famous friends reacted to the photo shoot in the comment sections, including Ashley Graham who called the images "stunning" and added that pregnancy is "one of the best feelings in the world!" while congratulating her fellow model.

"Absolutely stunning ♥️," commented Karlie Kloss, as Queer Eye's Tan France chimed in with, "WOW. THESE ARE BEAUTIFUL, G! ❤️"

The same day, Bella Hadid praised her pregnant sister for her big life change. Re-posting one of the stunning images to her Instagram Story, Bella wrote, "I'm going to be a freaking auntie!!! I will cherish this little bean forever."

"I am so proud of you @gigihadid," Bella, 23, added in her heartfelt message to her older sibling. "You are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you."

Gigi putting her baby bump on full display comes about a month and a half after the star explained why she was being protective about sharing and disclosing too much about her pregnancy.

"I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said in part, sharing that she believes current world events (like the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement) deserve more focus than her pregnancy.