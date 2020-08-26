Pregnant Gigi Hadid Shares First Photos of Baby Bump, Says She's 'Cherishing This Time'

"Growin an angel," said supermodel Gigi Hadid, who's expecting her first child with Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid is unveiling her baby bump!

On Wednesday morning, the supermodel showed off her pregnancy figure in a fittingly stylish manor, sharing a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram posing in elegant, sheer outfits that displayed her silhouette.

While sharing the poignant pregnancy photos, Hadid, 25, reflected on her experiences on the road toward welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"Growin an angel :)," she captioned one snapshot that showed her resting on her knees as she cradled her stomach. On another post, Hadid wrote simply, "7.26.20 🕊."

"Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡," she captioned a third post. "Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

A number of Hadid's famous friends reacted to the photo shoot in the comment sections, including Ashley Graham who called the images "stunning" and added that pregnancy is "one of the best feelings in the world!" while congratulating her fellow model.

"Absolutely stunning ♥️," commented Karlie Kloss, as Queer Eye's Tan France chimed in with, "WOW. THESE ARE BEAUTIFUL, G! ❤️"

Hadid putting her baby bump on full display comes about a month and a half after the star explained why she was being protective about sharing and disclosing too much about her pregnancy.

"I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe, and everything's going great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments," the mom-to-be said during an Instagram Live session in July.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she continued, sharing that she believes current world events (like the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement) deserve more focus than her pregnancy.

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," Hadid explained at the time. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening."

"And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that," the model added.

While she was keeping her pregnancy out of the spotlight, Hadid also promised fans that she'd been documenting the experience and would eventually share more.

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'make sure you don't miss it,' " she said.