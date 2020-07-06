"Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks," Gigi Hadid, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, tweeted on Saturday

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Claim That She Is Trying to 'Disguise' Baby Bump: 'Proud and Happy'

Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight on her pregnancy style.

On Saturday, the supermodel — who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September — responded on Twitter to an article titled "Gigi Hadid Reveals How She Disguises Her Pregnancy," clarifying that her recent remarks about her wardrobe didn't necessarily have to do with wanting to keep her bump concealed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Disguise ... ? 🤨 I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything," wrote Hadid, 25. "Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks."

"For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones," the first-time mother-to-be added in a follow-up tweet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Image zoom Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid

Hadid initially replied to a question in the comments section of her June 24 Instagram post after the fan asked, "How do you not have a tummy?"

"This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion," Hadid responded to the fan. "From the side it's a different story!"

When her pregnancy news was first made public in April, the mom-to-be was approximately 20 weeks along and had walked in various runway shows during Fashion Weeks across Paris, Los Angeles and New York City in January, February and early March.

Hadid confirmed she was expecting with Malik, 27, during an April 30 interview with Jimmy Fallon, telling The Tonight Show host, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Image zoom Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik 'Thrilled' by Surprise Baby News, Says Source: 'She Wants Several Kids'

The following month, Hadid hit back at critics who think she's had cosmetic procedures to fill out her face, denying that she has ever had facial enhancements during an Instagram Live with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons.

"People are so fast to do permanent things to their face when really, I accept myself how it is," she said in part, encouraging viewers to "accept your beautiful face for exactly how God made it, and your mom and dad."

Hadid also explained that her face has only gotten bigger as she's gotten further along in her pregnancy. "Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo," she said — and when asked how she'll feel about further changes that her face might make throughout her pregnancy, Hadid said she wasn't worried.