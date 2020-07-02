Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Says She Credits 'Really Baggy Clothing' to Help Hide Her Growing Baby Bump

Gigi Hadid shared how she was able to keep her pregnancy under wraps for the first few months.

The model, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, recently responded to a fan question in the comments section of her June 24 Instagram post after the fan said: "How do you not have a tummy?"

"This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion," Hadid, 25, responded. "From the side it's a different story!"

When her pregnancy news was first made public in April, the mom-to-be was approximately 20 weeks along and had walked in various runway shows during Fashion Weeks across Paris, Los Angeles and New York City in January, February and early March.

On April 30, Hadid confirmed she was expecting during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, telling the Tonight Show host: "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Hadid's recent post, which was an Instagram Live chat with welfare advocate Sophia Roe about racial equality and the Black Lives Matter movement, is the latest in the many Instagram Live conversations she's been having amid the pandemic.

During previous virtual interviews, Hadid has covered up her bump in oversized designer clothes and layers.

The model's mother, Yolanda Hadid, previously spoke about the pregnancy, telling Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard, "Of course we are so excited."

"I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, said.

Hadid and Malik have been spending time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after confirming in February that their relationship was back on.