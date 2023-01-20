Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Khai During Beachy New Year's Celebrations

Gigi Hadid is giving fans a glimpse at her recent getaway with her baby girl.

Sharing beachfront photos on Instagram Friday, the model mom, 27, wrote that she "celebrated the new year w a lil r&r 🐚."

The first photo shows Hadid on her knees in the sand in a berry-colored bikini and colorful board shorts, after writing, "Mommy ♡ Khai" in the sand.

The next photo is a close-up black-and-white photo from behind, which shows Hadid with her 2-year-old daughter on her shoulders. The third photo shows Gigi smiling on the beach, walking toward her toddler, whose arm can be seen at the edge of the shot.

Hadid shares Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 30.

Speaking to PEOPLE in October, mom Yolanda Hadid opened up about how proud she is of Gigi's parenting skills.

"Gigi is a phenomenal mother," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 59, told PEOPLE. "She's so good and so devoted. She's incredible with her baby and that, as a mom, it's a beautiful thing to see."

The month prior, Gigi praised her ex for throwing their daughter the "best party."

"Our angel girl turned 2 today," she captioned photos on her Instagram Story.

"Her baba threw her the best party," she captioned another photo, which showed Khai from behind in a pink tie-dye dress with sneakers on and her hair in a ponytail.

Appearing on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in September, she opened up about being a mom and said that Khai is a "blessing."

"I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," the model shared.

"It's so much fun," she added. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."