Growing So Fast! Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Khai, 8 Months, in Matching Outfits

Gigi Hadid shared a gallery of recent photos, including one featuring her baby girl, and another PDA selfie with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid's baby girl is growing up so fast!

On Thursday, the supermodel shared a gallery of recent photographs, including snapshots from her 26th birthday celebration, a kissing selfie featuring Zayn Malik, as well as a new photo with their 8-month-old daughter Khai.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet photo, Hadid holds Khai close as she smiles at the baby girl while they enjoy some outdoors time. The mother-daughter pair wear matching pink-and-purple outfits, which the star tagged as Isabel Marant pieces.

"taurus szn photo dump," Hadid captioned the post.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Gigi hadid and daughter Credit: Gigi hadid/ instagram

Gigi hadid and Zayn Credit: Gigi hadid/ instagram

Hadid and Malik announced the birth of their first child together in September. In a recent Vogue cover story — in which she detailed her natural home birth — Gigi revealed that her former One Direction boyfriend caught their baby during the delivery.

"It didn't even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute," Hadid said, adding that Malik felt "helpless" seeing her in pain. "Z was like, 'That's how I felt! You feel so helpless to see the person you love in pain.' "

She also recalled Malik and her family being "in terror" witnessing her labor — and she and Malik agreed to give some time before trying for another baby.

"Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again!' " Hadid said.