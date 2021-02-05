Gigi Hadid Shares Her Cute Nickname for Daughter Khai, Plus Monikers for Baby's Grandparents

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together in September in a natural home birth

Gigi Hadid has a super-sweet nickname for her baby girl.

On Thursday, a fan Twitter account for the model quickly went viral after claiming to have discovered the full name of the supermodel's daughter, Khai, whom she welcomed with Zayn Malik in September.

The Twitter account shared a screenshot of an Instagram comment left by Hadid, 25, in which she wrote, "I love u sm it hurts. Khaiba is lucky to have an auntie like you," and claimed to know the origins of the name "Khaiba."

Hadid later took notice of the tweet and cleared everything up, clarifying that "Khaiba" is "just a nickname."

"lol no it's just a nickname," she commented on the tweet.

In her recent Vogue cover story — in which she details her natural home birth and the joys of motherhood — Hadid also confirms the monikers she's using for Khai to refer to her grandparents.

Her father, Mohamed, will be Jido, which is "grandpa" in Arabic, and her mother, Yolanda, will be Oma, which is "grandmother" in Dutch. Malik's mom will be Nini, a variation of the British Nana, and his dad will be Abu, from the Urdu.

Yolanda, 57, gushed to the magazine about seeing her daughter become a parent, with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star saying: "I'm proud of her face on a magazine, but seeing her give birth was a whole other level of proud. You go from looking at her as a daughter to looking at her as a fellow mother."

Hadid opened up to Vogue about having to "dig deep" during the birth, admitting she "knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that."

