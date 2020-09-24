Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, a daughter, over the weekend

Gigi Hadid Says Newborn Daughter Has 'Already Changed Our World': 'So in Love'

Gigi Hadid is already in love with her newborn daughter.

After Hadid's boyfriend, Zayn Malik, confirmed the arrival of their first child together on Wednesday, the supermodel, 25, shared an Instagram post celebrating her baby girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the black-and-white photo, the infant's adorable tiny hand could be seen gently wrapped around one of Malik's fingers.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," Hadid captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Many of Hadid's famous pals filled the comments section with love for the couple and their new addition, including Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, and Dua Lipa, who is dating the model's brother, Anwar.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys," wrote Hailey Bieber.

"Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!! 👑👑👑," said model Emily Ratajkowski.

Malik, 27, confirmed Wednesday that the couple had welcomed their daughter. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote on Twitter.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," the new dad continued. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid confirmed she and the former One Direction member were expecting their first child together during an April 30 interview with Jimmy Fallon, telling The Tonight Show host, "Obviously, we wish [we] could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE in May that they were "thrilled" about the baby and their next chapter together.

"They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other," a fashion-world source said. "They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."

Image zoom Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Darren Gerrish/WireImage

During her pregnancy, Hadid shared a brief glimpse of her baby bump in an Instagram Live video in July and explained why she'd previously held off on sharing photos.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," Hadid said, noting that she believes current world events — like the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement — deserve more focus than her pregnancy.

However, the model did promise fans that she would be documenting the experience and would eventually post more.