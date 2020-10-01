The glittering gift is the latest Gigi Hadid has received since giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik last month

Baby Bling! New Mom Gigi Hadid Shows Off Sparkly 'Mama' Necklace After Birth of Daughter

Gigi Hadid is rocking some serious new bling.

Just under two weeks after the supermodel, 25, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, she's showing off an addition to her jewelry collection that celebrates her newest role as a mom.

Hadid posted a video of her new necklace — which features a sparkly nameplate reading "MAMA," set in what appears to be gold and diamonds — to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"OMG! @jacquieaiche! I love you. Thank you," Hadid wrote on top of the clip, shouting out Los Angeles-based handmade jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche.

Hadid and Malik, 27, announced the birth of their baby on Sept. 23, with the former One Direction member confirming the news in a Twitter post. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote.

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," the new dad continued. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

A day later, Hadid made her own celebratory post, sharing a black-and-white photo of the infant's adorable tiny hand gently wrapped around one of Malik's fingers.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," the model captioned her post.

One pal of Hadid's who is already earning her "auntie" title? Taylor Swift, who recently gifted her friend's new addition with an adorable handmade blanket.

"From auntie @donatella_versace," Hadid first wrote atop her Instagram Story photo last month, describing the sweatshirt the baby was wearing that had Versace's signature logo printed on it.

She also gave Swift, 30, a shoutout, writing, "& auntie @taylorswift made this!!" over the light-pink blanket.