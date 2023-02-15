Gigi Hadid Opens Up About 'Learning Through Life' with 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is opening up about setting a more deliberate pace since becoming a mom

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 05:29 PM
Gigi Hadid Covers ELLE’s March 2023 Issue
Photo: Mario Sorrenti

Gigi Hadid is sharing a glimpse of what her life looks like these days.

Appearing in Elle's March 2023 issue, the supermodel mom explained how she decided she wanted her life to look differently during her pandemic pregnancy with daughter Khai, 2, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

"I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up. It kept coming back to just a more stabilized schedule where I'm not in a different country every week" Hadid, 27, told the outlet.

Discussing her work on her line, Guest in Residence, she called her work environment "very stabilizing."

"I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here. I don't have to look a certain way to show up. It's a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that," she shared.

Gigi Hadid Covers ELLE’s March 2023 Issue
Mario Sorrenti

Hadid also opened up about how important it is to be conscious her daughter watches her move through her day — whether they're at home, on a shoot, or anywhere else.

"She obviously sees me in every state and way, and whether she knows it or not, I'm going through and learning through life with her," Hadid said.

"I think that she has a really realistic kind of 24/7, around-the-clock view. We're up chatting in the middle of the night if she's up; we're talking about, I don't know, random stuff, but it's fun," she continued.

"Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well," she continued. "Being at shows and shoots and just being in the city again; being around friends [after] becoming a mom, with everyone also coming out of COVID—I have an appreciation for both sides of it."

Gigi Hadid Covers ELLE’s March 2023 Issue
Gigi Hadid. Mario Sorrenti

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series last month, the supermodel opened up about what her daily routine is like with Khai, admitting that she's very much on her daughter's schedule.

"Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," Hadid shared, noting that it's usually between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. "I have a very mom morning routine."

She also follows her daughter's lead on breakfast. "I eat whatever Khai's having," she said.

"I make her pancakes and sausages every day. For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan," said Hadid. "I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It's really fun."

