Gigi Hadid Jokes About Thinking Baby Khai, 9 Months, Is 'Most Genius Thing That's Ever Been Born'

Gigi Hadid enjoys the little mommy moments.

The supermodel tells Access Hollywood about the joys of motherhood while promoting Ralph Lauren's new fragrance campaign, joking that she, at times, is certain that 9-month-old daughter Khai is the "most genius" baby.

"The highlight is, I would say, the most simple things," says Hadid of new motherhood. "Just seeing her learn something new every day, even if it's like picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole. You just think they're the best, most genius thing that's ever been born. Yeah, just the small things, I would say."

While speaking with PEOPLE about the Ralph's Club campaign (which also features model/actor Luka Sabbat, musician/model Lucky Blue Smith and artist Fai Khadra), Hadid shared what she picked up during the pandemic: learning to decline party invites with ease.

"I've always been really good at that," she jokes. "I love work, but if I had a couple days off, I was running to the farm for a couple days," she says of her pre-pandemic life. "I think having so much time away like that, [now] when I get to be at work and be around friends, [I] appreciate it much more."

One thing that did change for Hadid throughout the past year (besides becoming a mom)? "I started therapy which was great -- for everyone," she said.

Gigi Hadid Reveals She Had a Home Birth and Zayn Malik Helped Deliver Their Daughter Khai

Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the birth of their first child in September. In a recent Vogue cover story, in which she detailed her natural home birth, Hadid revealed that her former One Direction boyfriend, 28, caught their baby during the delivery.

For her first Mother's Day as a mom last month, Hadid shared a series of photos with her baby girl on Instagram, putting the joys of being a parent into words.