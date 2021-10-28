The former One Direction member was reportedly accused of getting into a physical argument with Gigi Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Report Zayn Malik Allegedly Got into Altercation with Her Mom

Gigi Hadid has issued a statement via her rep after a report that her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik allegedly had a physical altercation with her mom.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Gigi's rep tells PEOPLE after TMZ reported Thursday that Malik allegedly struck the model's mom, Yolanda Hadid. Malik told TMZ that he "adamantly" denies striking Yolanda.

Reps for Yolanda and Malik have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The former One Direction member shared a statement on Twitter Thursday saying that he had had an "argument" with "a family of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," his Twitter statement said.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," Malik said.

Yolanda Hadid/Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai | Credit: gigi Hadid /instagram

Gigi and Malik have kept Khai out of the spotlight, though the cover girl shares the occasional snapshot of their daughter to Instagram. The duo celebrated Khai's first birthday last month.

On Father's Day, Gigi shared a tribute to the singer, writing, "Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile. Happy first Father's Day .. I'm so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much."