Gigi Hadid Is 'Glad to Be a Young Mum' to Daughter Khai: 'She Has Already Given Me So Much'

Gigi Hadid is loving life as a young mom!

While in conversation with The Sunday Times for a new interview, the supermodel, 27, opened up about motherhood to her daughter Khai, 2, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

"She has already given me so much," Hadid told the outlet of her little one. "I always wanted to be a mum, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mum."

"I've always been quite organised, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing," she added. "I'm so glad to be a young mum."

Hadid also spoke to The Sunday Times about how she and Malik, 30, navigate co-parenting together, explaining that they do it by "keeping the importance of the child's happiness at the forefront."

"You have a long life alongside this person," Hadid added of her ex, before noting that she tries to schedule work commitments "when Khai is with her dad. That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."

Hadid said her young daughter also takes after her former One Direction member father and has "little bits" of herself that are British.

"She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food — breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that," she said. "She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love."

Hadid then reflected on her own upbringing in her chat with The Sunday Times, telling the outlet, "Technically, I'm a nepotism baby."

"My parents came from very little, [but] I've always acknowledged that I come from privilege," she continued, referencing mom Yolanda Hadid and dad Mohamed Hadid, who were married from 1994 to 2000.

"My parents told me, 'Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be," Hadid added.

She also touched upon her dating life in her interview with the outlet after she was recently linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Detailing how it can be hard to have and grow a relationship with so much of her private life made public, Hadid said, "I don't know how anyone expects anybody they see in the public eye to have any sort of normal dating experience if you tie people [to one another] so quickly."

Added the Next in Fashion co-host: "It's a bummer. I just stopped reading it."