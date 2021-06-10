Gigi Hadid Soaks Up the Sun and Pool Time with Daughter Khai, 8 Months: 'Inhale Summer'
Gigi Hadid shares new mother-daughter photos enjoying summertime activities with baby girl Khai, whom she welcomed in September
Baby's first summer!
Gigi Hadid soaked up some summertime bliss with daughter Khai, whom she welcomed in September with Zayn Malik.
In the new photos - which she captioned "inhale summer 🌞" on Instagram - Hadid, 26, and her daughter wear matching swimsuits for a dip in the pool. The model also shared a snapshot showing the infant from behind as she sits on a towel in a sunny field of grass.
Hadid and Malik, 28, announced the birth of their first child in September. In a recent Vogue cover story - in which she detailed her natural home birth - Hadid revealed that her former One Direction boyfriend caught their baby during the delivery.
"It didn't even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute," Hadid said, adding that Malik felt "helpless" seeing her in pain. "Z was like, 'That's how I felt! You feel so helpless to see the person you love in pain.' "
She also recalled Malik and her family being "in terror" witnessing her labor - and she and Malik agreed to give things some time before trying for another baby. "Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again!' " Hadid said.
In April, Hadid gave her followers another glimpse at her baby girl, lounging on a blanket while wearing a red Versace sweatsuit and black boots. "Can't believe my baby is 7 months this week 👼🏼🍰🌸," the proud mom wrote in the accompanying caption.
On Mother's Day last month, Hadid shared a series of photos with her baby girl on Instagram, writing about the joys of parenthood.
"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai!!" she wrote at the time. "An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days! Thank you 🧡 thank you 💛 thank you 💕."