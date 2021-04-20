Gigi Hadid Poses for Springtime Selfie with Baby Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid also shared photos of little Khai lounging on a blanket, writing, "Can't believe my baby is 7 months this week"

Spring has sprung — and Gigi Hadid is celebrating.

The supermodel, 25, shared a gallery of photos from her Pennsylvania family farm on Instagram Monday night, which featured her 6-month-old daughter Khai.

Gigi included a series of images showing off the pink, yellow, white and purple flowers from across the property, plus a sweet mother-daughter selfie and an image of little Khai reaching out to touch some of the blooms.

"Spring at the farm ! ☮️," the mother of one wrote.

On Tuesday morning, Gigi gave her followers another glimpse at her baby girl, lounging on a blanket while wearing a red Versace sweatsuit and black boots.

"Can't believe my baby is 7 months this week 🥺👼🏼🍰🌸," the proud mom wrote in the accompanying caption.

Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed Khai, their first child together, back in September.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," Malik, 28, wrote on Twitter at the time. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

"The extraordinary part of that is my mom passed away and Gigi got pregnant maybe two months later," said Yolanda, 57, whose mom Ans van den Herik died in August 2019. "So it shows you the cycle of life."

"We lost somebody so special to the family, and we have a new little angel, so that's been a great blessing, for sure," added The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.