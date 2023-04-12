Gigi Hadid Says She and Daughter Khai Cook Together 'Every Day,' Shares Favorite Foods to Make

Gigi Hadid opens up about her love of spending time in the kitchen with 2-year-old daughter Khai

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 12:46 PM
Gigi hadid and daughter
Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai. Photo: Gigi hadid/ instagram

Gigi Hadid loves to spend time in the kitchen with her little girl.

The model, 27, chatted with InStyle on Tuesday about life at home with her 2-year-old daughter Khai and how the mother-daughter duo enjoys cooking together.

"Every day, we're cooking in the house together. Even if it's just her and I, she will get up on her little step-up stool and help me mix, or we do banana bread," Hadid shared. "Especially in the winter, when I'm like, 'OK, what can we do that's warm?' It's a lot of, 'OK, mash these bananas,' and help her do the stuff that's exciting to her."

"But she'll get to a point where she's like, 'OK, Mama, you finish that. I'm going to do Play-Doh. I'll sit over here in my highchair and do Play-Doh and you cook,' " she continued. "But it's still fun times together and we have the funniest conversations when it's just me cooking and her doing some craft and I love even when it's just us."

Hadid, who shares Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, said her little girl is also open to trying new foods.

Gigi Hadid and Khai
Gigi Hadid Instagram

"She's only 2-and-a-half, but she'll try stuff, but she'll definitely tell me if it's not for her, which I'm cool with," Hadid explained. "I'm like, 'As long as you're trying it, I'm proud.' "

"I try not to be too hard on myself as a mom and just try to make positive conversation around food," she added.

The Next in Fashion star also shared what she's learned as a mom about balancing her busy schedule.

"I think that becoming a mom has made me realize that you just really have to start to get your eggs in a row and prioritize your time between being a mom and a person and then also a working mom and person," she said.

Adding, "I think it really starts for me with just prioritizing and organizing that time first, and then making sure that the jobs and partnerships and opportunities that I do make time for are ones that feel genuine to me and feel fulfilling once the day is done."

