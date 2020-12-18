Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the birth of their daughter in September

Winter Wonderland! Gigi Hadid Takes Baby Daughter Out in Stroller for 'Her First Snow'

Gigi Hadid's got herself a little snow angel!

The supermodel, 25, took her 3-month-old daughter out for a stroll in New York City on Thursday, after Winter Storm Gail rolled through the city and left behind a blanket of white.

In the sweet photo, Hadid — dressed warmly in a black coat, white pants, white sneakers, a black hat and a black mask, with a scarf draped around her shoulders — gives a thumbs-up to the camera, as her other hand holds on to the handle of her baby girl's stroller.

"Her first snow 🤍🗽," the new mom wrote in her accompanying caption.

Hadid also shared a video of the snowfall outside her window to her Instagram Story earlier in the day, showing off some of the beautiful frosted trees and structures in the building's courtyard.

Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together in September, sharing separate posts on social media about the arrival of their daughter.

The "PILLOWTALK" singer, 27, was first to confirm her birth with a Twitter message on Sept. 23, writing, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he added at the time.

Hadid followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their daughter's blanket. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote in the caption.

The supermodel opened up about her life as a mom earlier this month, when she revealed to fans that she had returned to work.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Hadid wrote, "Would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."

The clip showed the new mom filming herself while sitting on a black leather sofa.