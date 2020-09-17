Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Writes Poem for His 'Little Grandchild': 'I Wish for You the Sun & Moon'

Gigi Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, has some sweet words for his family.

On Wednesday, the 71-year-old real estate developer shared a handwritten poem titled "Grandpa's Heart," dedicating the message to his "little grandchild."

"Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be," he wrote. "I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear."

"When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away," Mohamed continued. "I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you."

Alongside a photo of the poem, the patriarch also included a message to his 25-year-old daughter, writing, "In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you @gigihadid."

Mohamed is not the only person in the Hadid family that's proud of Gigi's journey to motherhood. Recently, the model's younger sister, Bella Hadid, showed some love for Gigi — who confirmed her pregnancy in April — in another Instagram post.

In a throwback photo taken from this past June, Gigi cradled her baby bump over a white dress while Bella pulled up her hot pink tank top to bare her "burger" belly.

"Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi's is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨," Bella captioned a picture, shouting out her sister's boyfriend Zayn Malik. "I love you both so freaking much — can'tstopcrying 🥺."

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Last month, Gigi reflected on her experiences on the road toward welcoming her first child with Malik, 27, when she shared a series of black-and-white photos from a maternity shoot.

"Growin an angel :)," Gigi captioned one snapshot that showed her resting on her knees as she cradled her stomach. On another post, the model wrote simply, "7.26.20 🕊."

"Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡," she captioned a third post. "Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

After posting the snapshots, Gigi opened up on Twitter about the experience, admitting to a fan who asked her how it felt "shooting with [her] baby bump for the first time" that it was "more tiring" than her usual gigs.