Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai, their first child together, in September 2020

Gigi Hadid Celebrates Ex Zayn Malik on Father's Day with Rare Image of Him and Daughter Khai

The supermodel, 27, honored the former One Direction member with a sweet post on her Instagram Story Sunday to commemorate the holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After sharing a tribute to her own dad, Mohamed Hadid, where she called him her "sweet baba," Gigi then shared an image of Malik, 29, and the pair's 21-month-old baby daughter Khai, sweetly referring to Malik as "Khai's baba."

In the image, the father-daughter pair enjoy playtime with one another, making art with large markers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gigi Hadid Celebrates Ex Zayn Malik on Father's Day with Rare Image of Pair's Daughter Khai Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Gigi and Malik welcomed their first child together back in September 2020.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on Twitter at the time. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Gigi Hadid Instagram Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Gigi also announced her little one's birth in a social media statement as well, sharing a black-and-white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid 'Has Made It Clear Her Daughter Needs Her Dad' Zayn Malik After Yolanda Argument: Source

Gigi's Father's Day tribute came about months after Malik was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident in September 2021 involving the star's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Malik allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Malik "adamantly" denied striking her, however, telling TMZ in a statement: "I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Having pleaded no contest to the charges, Malik is required to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four counts; he must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program and is barred from having contact with Yolanda.