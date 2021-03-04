Gigi Hadid Calls Daughter Khai, 4 Months, Her 'Big Girl' in Adorable New Photo

Gigi Hadid can't believe how fast her little girl is growing up.

On Thursday, the supermodel, 25, posted an adorable photo of her daughter Khai, whom she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed last September.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet shot, shared to Hadid's Instagram Stories, Khai is seen laying on top of a blanket with her back facing the camera.

The 4-month-old looked too-cute in a pair of colorful star joggers, yellow fuzzy socks and a light pink sweater with ears on the hood.

"My big girl," Hadid wrote alongside the snap.

Hadid and Malik, 28, have yet to show a picture of Khai's face, but they've shared little glimpses of her in photos.

The ultra-private approach is in line with the supermodel's pregnancy as she didn't share photos of her baby bump until August, a month before giving birth to her daughter.

The model recently landed her first solo Vogue cover for the magazine's upcoming March 2021 issue and opened up about sharing the special moment with her daughter.

"Who would have thought I'd be feeding my baby girl her morning bottle as we share my first @voguemagazine solo cover?!" wrote the first-time mom on Instagram.

"I am emotional and honored to take my first professional step, in this new chapter of womanhood, with this dream come true!" she added. "Khai is now rockin' in her Nemo bouncer so I can type this, and I'm reflecting on all the people, memories, flights & fittings, early mornings, late nights, laughs & tears, mishaps & miracles that have made up my almost-decade in fashion."

In her interview with Vogue, Hadid also opened up about her daughter's delivery, sharing that she had to "dig deep" during the home birth.

"There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different,' " she recalled. "My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.' "

Hadid went on to share that while she and Malik are over the moon about becoming parents, they're not in a hurry to expand their family just yet. "Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again!' " she added.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid and daughter | Credit: gigi hadid/instagram. Inset: Getty Images

The new mom also revealed a small tattoo honoring the baby in a Vogue style video, where she showcased her post-pregnancy skincare and makeup routine.

The tattoo matches the script on Malik's wrist, which is their daughter's name, Khai, written in Arabic.