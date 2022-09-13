Gigi Hadid Says Being Mom to 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Is 'So Much Fun,' Calls Her a 'Blessing'

Gigi Hadid is loving life with her little girl.

The 27-year-old model appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist where she opened up about being a mom to 2-year-old daughter Khai, calling her a "blessing."

"I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," said Hadid, who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik.

"It's so much fun," she added. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

In June, Hadid honored the former One Direction member with a sweet post on her Instagram Story for Father's Day.

After sharing a tribute to her own dad, Mohamed Hadid, where she called him her "sweet baba," Gigi then shared an image of Malik, 29, and the pair's daughter, referring to Malik as "Khai's baba."

In the image, the father-daughter pair enjoyed playtime with one another, making art with large markers.

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child together back in September 2020.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on Twitter at the time. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid also announced her little one's birth in a social media statement as well, sharing a black-and-white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote.