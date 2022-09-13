Gigi Hadid Says Being Mom to 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Is 'So Much Fun,' Calls Her a 'Blessing'

The model and ex Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai, their first child together, in September 2020

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 04:48 PM
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai. Photo: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid is loving life with her little girl.

The 27-year-old model appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist where she opened up about being a mom to 2-year-old daughter Khai, calling her a "blessing."

"I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," said Hadid, who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik.

"It's so much fun," she added. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June, Hadid honored the former One Direction member with a sweet post on her Instagram Story for Father's Day.

After sharing a tribute to her own dad, Mohamed Hadid, where she called him her "sweet baba," Gigi then shared an image of Malik, 29, and the pair's daughter, referring to Malik as "Khai's baba."

In the image, the father-daughter pair enjoyed playtime with one another, making art with large markers.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/gigi-hadid/" data-inlink="true">Gigi Hadid</a>, Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik. Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child together back in September 2020.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on Twitter at the time. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid also announced her little one's birth in a social media statement as well, sharing a black-and-white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote.

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the Versus Versace show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer collections
Gigi Hadid Celebrates Ex Zayn Malik on Father's Day with Rare Image of Him and Daughter Khai
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Relationship: A Look Back
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Reveals the Reason Behind Her 'Secret TikTok' Account: 'I Don't Follow Anyone I Know'
Gigi hadid and daughter
The Sweetest Photos of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter, Khai
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up After Singer's Alleged Argument with Her Mom Yolanda: Sources
Gigi Hadid birthday
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Show PDA on Her 26th Birthday as They Celebrate with Bella Hadid in N.Y.C.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Shows Off Tie-Dye Onesies Crafted During Her Baby Shower Last Summer: Khai 'Has So Many'
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Zayn Malik pink hair
Zayn Malik Debuts Shaggy Pastel Pink Hair in Smoldering New Instagram Selfie
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Everything Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Said About Parenthood
Gigi and Zayn
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Turns 1 — See the Cutest Photos from Her Birthday Bash
bella hadid, gigi hadid, zayn malik
Bella Hadid Posts 'Work on Yourself' Quote Amid Sister Gigi and Zayn Malik's Breakup
Mohamed Hadid Pays Sweet Tribute to Daughter Gigi Hadid's 27th Birthday: 'She Is After All A Hadid'.https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccr8GgrOnNc/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Mohamed Hadid Honors 'Hardworking' Daughter Gigi on Her 27th Birthday: 'She Is After All a Hadid'
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Report Zayn Malik Allegedly Got into Altercation with Her Mom
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid
Zayn Malik Responds After Report He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda, Wants 'Peaceful' Co-Parenting