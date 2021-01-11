Gigi Hadid’s Chic Baby Carrier Is Finally Available to Purchase, but It’s Expected to Sell Out Quickly
Since giving birth in September of last year, Gigi Hadid has been giving fans glimpses into her life as a new mom, posting several snaps of her baby girl on Instagram. Of course, she has yet to reveal her daughter's face or even her name, for that matter, but that hasn't stopped the new mom from sharing her bliss and her must-have mommy products with the world.
Back in November, the supermodel posted a pic of herself carrying her daughter in an ultra-chic carrier, writing, "A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early." The baby carrier was the BabyBjörn Leopard Carrier Mini, which is available to the public starting today.
While Hadid had the privilege of trying out the stylish carrier months in advance, parents are now able to purchase the carrier in the mini version Hadid was sporting, or they can opt for the larger BabyBjörn Baby Carrier One ($190). The new leopard print is becoming a permanent addition to BabyBjörn's collection and includes a traditional beige leopard print in cotton and an anthracite leopard print in mesh.
Buy It! BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Mini, $99.99; nordstrom.com
The carrier is already a top pick for parents who call it a "lifesaver" and rave over how breathable it is and how easy it is to put on. The carrier is lightweight, machine-washable, and the mini version is designed to keep your baby close to your body while supporting your body at the same time.
The new print will also be available in the BabyBjörn's popular Bouncer Bliss, which parents on Amazon have called a "truly amazing bouncer chair."
Since BabyBjörn's products are already quite popular among parents, you can expect this new launch to be more of the same. In fact, the company released another variation of a leopard-print carrier back in 2018, and it sold out within an hour, so it would be no surprise if these new carriers sold out quickly, too. Since there's no word yet on a potential restock, we suggest wasting no time buying it.
Buy It! BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Mini in Beige Leopard, $99.99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BabyBjörn Baby Carrier One in Beige Leopard, $189.99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Mini in Anthracite Leopard, $99.99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss in Anthracite Leopard, $249.99; nordstrom.com