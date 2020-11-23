The model and Zayn Malik, who welcomed their first child in September, are preparing to celebrate their first Christmas with their new addition

Gigi Hadid Shares New Photos with 'Bestie' Daughter, 9 Weeks, as She Puts Up 'Early' Christmas Decor

Gigi Hadid is gearing up to give her baby girl a memorable first holiday season!

On Sunday, the supermodel, 25, shared new snapshots on Instagram of herself cradling her 9-week-old daughter, whom she welcomed in September with Zayn Malik, 27. In the photo series, Hadid also showed her followers several glimpses at her "early" Christmas decorations, including her festively decked-out tree and stockings hung over the fireplace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early 🥰🥰🎁," the new mom captioned the gallery of photos, one of which showed her standing in her yard wearing comfy sweats and a robe as her baby rested on her chest.

In the comments section, Hadid's friends and family shared their love, including mom Yolanda Hadid, who wrote, "❤️Best mommy 👏👏." Her father, Mohamed Hadid, added, "Need to be close to her. Love you and her so much."

"She is so lucky to have you as her mom and that beautiful farm to grow up in, surrounded by family and all the precious animals and flowers and trees," commented Helena Christensen, while famous mom Kourtney Kardashian left a string of loving emojis.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid | Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Malik announced in late September that he became a first-time dad, with the former One Direction member writing on Twitter Sept. 23: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful."

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he said at the time. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Later that night, Hadid also shared the couple's big news. The model posted another black-and-white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," Hadid wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Selfie with Her Newborn Daughter: 'She Burps Sunshine'

Hadid confirmed she was expecting with Malik during an April 30 interview with Jimmy Fallon, telling The Tonight Show host, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE in May that the two were "thrilled" about the baby and their next chapter together.