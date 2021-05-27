Maternity Memories! Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Throwback Pregnancy Photos

Gigi Hadid is looking back at her pregnancy days.

The supermodel, 26, shared new throwback photos taken during her pregnancy one year ago before the arrival of her first baby, daughter Khai, whom she shares with Zayn Malik.

"This week, last year," she wrote in the caption alongside a collection of Polaroid maternity pics, in which she poses while showing off her bare baby bump.

Several stars showed love in the comment section, including Queer Eye's Tan France, who wrote, "Love. So much love!" Additionally, singer Dua Lipa, who is dating Gigi's brother Anwar Hadid, commented, "Khai's mamaaaa ❤️❤️❤️."

During a radio interview with New Zealand's The Edge NZ last summer, Lipa, 25, spoke about Anwar becoming an uncle, also adding that she was excited about becoming an "auntie" herself. "Yeah, very exciting news. We're very, very excited," said the Grammy winner, who has been dating Hadid, 21, since summer 2019.

Lipa added at the time that she had been keeping the baby news a secret "for not long," telling the co-hosts she was in on the announcement "a little before" it was made public.

Gigi spoke about new motherhood with Vogue earlier this year, sharing that everyone charts their own unique path as parents.

"You have a kid and you're lying in bed together and you look over and you're like, 'Okay, what now?' And you ask all of your friends the same questions, and everyone has a different answer," she said.