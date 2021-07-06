Gigi Hadid Writes Open Letter to Paparazzi, Asking Them to 'Blur' Baby Girl's Face in Photos

"Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age," Gigi Hadid wrote on Instagram of her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's 9-month-old daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has posted a public plea for her daughter's privacy.

On Monday evening, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a lengthy note to her Instagram Story asking "paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts" to "blur" her and Zayn Malik's 9-month-old baby girl Khai's face in any images that may circulate.

"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places — a true blessing," Hadid began.

According to the mother of one, her baby girl "has started to want her [stroller] sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it!" during their "recent visits to New York," making it more difficult for her and Malik, 28, to organically ensure Khai's privacy.

"She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from," Hadid added. "I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."

Hadid went on to note, "You know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media."

"Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen," she continued. "It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera."

While the model realizes "it's an extra effort" to conceal her child's visage, "as a new mum, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do … and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family."

She ended her note with "a huge 'Thank You' to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai."

"I see you and I appreciate it," said Hadid.

The star mused of Khai's experience, "For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting … it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often."