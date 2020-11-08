Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Selfie with Her Newborn Daughter: 'She Burps Sunshine'

Gigi Hadid and her baby girl are starring in their first mommy-daughter selfie!

On Sunday, the first-time mom and supermodel, 25, shared an adorable burping selfie with her newborn daughter on her Instagram Stories and joked that the infant "burps sunshine," adding a winky face emoji after the caption.

In the photo, the baby girl could be seen leaning over her mom's shoulder, sporting yellow socks and grey pants.

Hadid welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 27, in September. The former One Direction member announced late last month that he became a first-time dad, writing on Twitter Sept. 23, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful."

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he continued. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Later that night, Hadid also shared the baby news and posted another black-and-white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," Hadid wrote at the time.

Hadid and Malik had their first official date night as new parents in early October.