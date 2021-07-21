NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Also an All-Star Dad: His Cutest Pics with Son Liam
The NBA Finals MVP and Milwaukee Bucks favorite welcomed his little guy with girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger in early 2020 — and baby No. 2 is on the way!
Family is everything for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star who took home the NBA title with his teammates on July 20.
Antetokounmpo, an Athens native who was drafted by the Bucks in 2013, moved to the U.S. with several of his family members — and two of his brothers even play in the NBA (one with him on the Bucks!). He has one son, Liam, 1, with girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger, and another baby on the way.
Liam was on hand to congratulate his dad, the NBA Finals MVP, in Milwaukee on Tuesday night; here, the little guy's sweetest pics with his papa.
Liam got a lift from Dad as confetti fell in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on July 20.
He's growing up! Mariah's Father's Day tribute to her love starred a growing Liam (in a shirt featuring his dad!).
In May 2021, Mariah announced the launch of her lifestyle brand Sincerely, Mariah, with some extra-exciting news: the impending arrival of baby No. 2!
"I am accomplishing my dreams and raising some babies along the way," she wrote in an Insta caption that touched on the ups and downs of early motherhood. "Liam and Baby #2, thank you for giving me purpose!"
Scene stealer! Little Liam warmed up with Giannis as Mom looked on ahead of the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta in March 2020.
Celebrating his 26th birthday with Mariah and Liam in December 2020, Giannis wrote, "It only gets better."
In a May 2021 conversation with Bucks announcer Jim Paschke, Giannis said his son comes first — even before his basketball career.
"If my son asked me, 'Dad, when are you going to retire and play more with me?' I'd retire right now," he admitted.
"My goal in life is to show you the world," Giannis wrote to Liam in October 2020 as they visited the Acropolis in Athens, Antetokounmpo's home town.
On Mariah's birthday in 2020, Giannis posted a sweet tribute that of course starred the couple's little love.
Three months after welcoming Liam, Mariah wrote of her connection to her boys — "the two slices of bread holding together my peanut butter sandwich" — and Giannis' devotion to everything he does.