NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Also an All-Star Dad: His Cutest Pics with Son Liam

Family is everything for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star who took home the NBA title with his teammates on July 20.

Antetokounmpo, an Athens native who was drafted by the Bucks in 2013, moved to the U.S. with several of his family members — and two of his brothers even play in the NBA (one with him on the Bucks!). He has one son, Liam, 1, with girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger, and another baby on the way.

Liam was on hand to congratulate his dad, the NBA Finals MVP, in Milwaukee on Tuesday night; here, the little guy's sweetest pics with his papa.