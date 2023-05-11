Giannis Antetokounmpo and Girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Dreams Becoming Reality'

The couple is already parents to two sons Liam, 3, and Maverick, 21 months

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 11, 2023 12:48 PM
Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo
Photo: Mariah Riddlesprigger/instagram

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be a dad again!

The Milwaukee Bucks player, 28, and longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger, 30, are expecting their third baby together, the couple announced on Instagram Wednesday.

"Our dreams becoming reality 🤍," they captioned the joint post.

In the sweet family photo, the couple and their two sons Liam, 3, and Maverick, 21 months, can be seen looking at something in the distance while standing in front of numerous pink and blue balloons and a sign that says "BABY."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The family of four can also be seen wearing matching white long-sleeve shirts and light-wash jeans.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger have not yet revealed the sex of their third child on the way.

The Greek NBA star recently made an appearance on Riddlesprigger's Instagram, after she posted a series of photos of her boyfriend to show her appreciation for him.

"This post is simply dedicated to the man who has made all of my wildest dreams come true!" she wrote in her caption.

"We are far from perfect, but you truly have made my life a fairytale. Cheers to more adventures together, but for now it's go time baby! 💛."

Related Articles
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and family attend the world premiere of Rise at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on June 22, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2 Sons: Everything to Know
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger arrive for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
bekah martinez and finace Grayston Leonard pregnancy
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Fiancé Grayston Leonard
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo attend Disney+ "Rise" Los Angeles Premiere at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater on June 22, 2022 in Burbank, California.
All About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Siblings, Including His NBA All-Star Brothers
Neymar, Bruna Biancardi
Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar, Model Bruna Biancardi Expecting First Baby Together: 'Waiting for You'
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on 'The Bold and the Beautiful's' 9000th 'feel good' Episode
'The Bold and the Beautiful' 's Jacqueline Wood Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4
Chad Duell and Girlfriend Expecting Baby Boy
'General Hospital' Star Chad Duell and Girlfriend Luana Lucci Expecting Baby Boy
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwITLZL4qr/. Bartise Bowden/Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coqx1KHLIl7/ Verified My forever Valentines, @nomastayinkc and @pennywiththepatch! I love you so much!! There’s no one I would rather do life with. ❤️
'The Challenge' Star Wes Bergmann Expecting First Baby with Wife Amanda Hornick: 'Immense Gratitude'
kelly kay. baby, spencer webb
Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Welcomes Baby, Names Son Spider in His Honor
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attend the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020 in London, England
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's Relationship Timeline
Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby Number 3 with Wife Naomi Campbell: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Naomi: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
TikToker Elsye Meyers Recreates The Office Episode to Announce She's Expecting Her Second Baby
TikTok's Elyse Myers Recreates 'The Office' Episode to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 2: Watch
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe Celebrates Getting Picked for NBA Celebrity All-Star Game with Video of Her Training
Courtney Roker and her husband Wesley Laga
Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Roker and Husband Wesley Laga Are Expecting Their First Baby