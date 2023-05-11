Giannis Antetokounmpo and Girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Dreams Becoming Reality'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be a dad again!

The Milwaukee Bucks player, 28, and longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger, 30, are expecting their third baby together, the couple announced on Instagram Wednesday.

"Our dreams becoming reality 🤍," they captioned the joint post.

In the sweet family photo, the couple and their two sons Liam, 3, and Maverick, 21 months, can be seen looking at something in the distance while standing in front of numerous pink and blue balloons and a sign that says "BABY."

The family of four can also be seen wearing matching white long-sleeve shirts and light-wash jeans.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger have not yet revealed the sex of their third child on the way.

The Greek NBA star recently made an appearance on Riddlesprigger's Instagram, after she posted a series of photos of her boyfriend to show her appreciation for him.

"This post is simply dedicated to the man who has made all of my wildest dreams come true!" she wrote in her caption.

"We are far from perfect, but you truly have made my life a fairytale. Cheers to more adventures together, but for now it's go time baby! 💛."