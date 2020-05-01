Gianna Bryant Throwback Photos
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's second-oldest daughter died in a helicopter crash, along with her NBA star dad and seven others, on Jan. 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi at their home in Newport Beach, California, in 2008.
Baby Gianna got a sweet kiss from mom Vanessa before a Seattle SuperSonics vs. Los Angeles Lakers game in 2006 at the Staples Center in L.A.
Gigi and big sister Natalia held up signs to cheer on their daddy during the San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center in 2008.
After winning the NBA Championship in game five of the 2009 NBA Finals and earning the title of MVP, Kobe celebrated the milestone moment with his mini-me.
Baby G and her family posed proudly after Kobe's victory.
Big sis Natalia joined Gigi at a press conference alongside their dad as he answered questions after the Lakers' win over the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2008 NBA Finals.
Dad Kobe wore his full Lakers uniform for Career Day at Gigi's school.
Gigi threw up a few shots at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
The daddy's girl snuck in a hug during warm-ups before Kobe hit the court.
Here's mom Vanessa, dad Kobe and older sister Natalia at the 2018 world premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time.
A family snap from Kobe's surprise family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for his 40th birthday in 2018.
Kobe and his mini bonded courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game in 2019.