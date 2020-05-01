Gianna Bryant Throwback Photos

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's second-oldest daughter died in a helicopter crash, along with her NBA star dad and seven others, on Jan. 26, 2020

By Diane J. Cho Updated May 01, 2022 04:19 PM

Credit: Getty

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi at their home in Newport Beach, California, in 2008. 

Credit: Getty

Baby Gianna got a sweet kiss from mom Vanessa before a Seattle SuperSonics vs. Los Angeles Lakers game in 2006 at the Staples Center in L.A.

Credit: Getty

Gigi and big sister Natalia held up signs to cheer on their daddy during the San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center in 2008.

Credit: Getty

After winning the NBA Championship in game five of the 2009 NBA Finals and earning the title of MVP, Kobe celebrated the milestone moment with his mini-me.

Credit: Getty

Baby G and her family posed proudly after Kobe's victory.

Credit: Getty

Big sis Natalia joined Gigi at a press conference alongside their dad as he answered questions after the Lakers' win over the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2008 NBA Finals.

Dad Kobe wore his full Lakers uniform for Career Day at Gigi's school.

Credit: Elsa/Getty Images

Gigi threw up a few shots at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.

The daddy's girl snuck in a hug during warm-ups before Kobe hit the court.

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Here's mom Vanessa, dad Kobe and older sister Natalia at the 2018 world premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time.

Credit: Kobe Bryant/Instagram

A family snap from Kobe's surprise family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for his 40th birthday in 2018.

Credit: Paul Bereswill/Getty

Kobe and his mini bonded courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game in 2019.

By Diane J. Cho