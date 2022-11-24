Giada De Laurentiis Says She's 'Always Thankful' for Daughter Jade in Honor of Thanksgiving

The Food Network star shared a sweet photo with her 14-year-old daughter

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Published on November 24, 2022 08:04 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWkcz1v7hO/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D. Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram
Photo: Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

Giada De Laurentiis is giving thanks for her teen daughter.

The Food Network star, 52, posted a sweet picture on Instagram with her daughter, Jade, 14, in celebration of Thanksgiving.

"Happy Thanksgiving! I have so much to be grateful for this year and always thankful for my girl ♥️," the grateful mama wrote alongside a photo of herself giving her child a smooch on the cheek.

Last year, De Laurentiis spoke with PEOPLE about how she assigns family members different sides on Thanksgiving — including her boyfriend, Shane Farley! "I tell people what to make in my family. I sort of know what their strengths are," she said at the time.

Giada DeLaurentiis and boyfriend Shane Farley
Shane Farley/Instagram

Last year Farley was on potato duty. "Traditionally, my family, we've always made mashed potatoes with peas. We make the mashed potatoes, and then we put the peas in the middle, and we bake it," De Laurentiis said. "But Shane is terrified of peas. He does not like them, so we have swapped. I just said to him, 'If you don't want the peas like we do in my family, then you're going to have to make mashed potatoes.'"

De Laurentiis also said getting the whole family involved helps to "take some of the pressure off of me. And I also feel like it includes them more in Thanksgiving."

This year has been a big one for the De Laurentiis household. In October, the celebrity chef opened up about Jade's first year of high school at a brand new school that follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum.

"I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis told PEOPLE of her only child's fresh environment. "She's really enjoying herself."

According to her mom, the 9th grader has also appreciated a batch of independence since changing schools. "She doesn't have a uniform anymore," the Giada at Home host said. "She can buy lunch. I know it sounds silly, but she was never able to do that before. She loves the freedom that she now has."

Giada DeLaurentiis and daughter Jade
Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

This summer, De Laurentiis shared a hilarious Instagram video of herself gabbing away on the phone with her now-freshman, all while on a trip to New York City with Farley.

"Jade's at camp, so anytime she gets the chance to call, I pick it up," she said as she gestured to her phone and put it to her ear.

In the caption, she hinted at how much time she's been spending on mother-daughter calls instead of paying attention to Farley.

"Shane's really enjoying our trip, @shanefarley," she joked.

Related Articles
giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade, 14, 'Found Her People' at Her New High School
Giada DeLaurentiis and boyfriend Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis Jokes She's Spending Her Couples Vacation on the Phone with Daughter Jade
Giada talks holiday cooking pegged to pop up shop with Bloomingdales
Giada De Laurentiis Assigns Her Family Thanksgiving Dishes (Even Boyfriend Shane!) to Avoid Stress
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWzpgtArdR/, Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos
Shawn Johnson East and Family Join Husband Andrew East in Last Minute Turkey Trot. Shawn Johnson /Instagram
Shawn Johnson East and Family Lie in the Street to Celebrate Thanksgiving — a Longstanding Tradition
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Ayesha Nurdjaja - Persimmon Salad with Pomegranates & Hazelnuts Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
The Absolute Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Enjoys Homemade Birthday Meal From Boyfriend Shane Farley: 'Best Bday Gift'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Ashley Tisdale and Jupiter French attend Gabby's Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)
Ashley Tisdale Is Feeling an 'Extra Amount of Gratitude' This Thanksgiving for Her Family — and Hilary Duff!
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12918939kk) Meghan McCain White House Correspondent's Dinner, Washington, D.C, USA - 30 Apr 2022
Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo
Emily Maynard rollout
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Thanksgiving by Sharing Cute Videos of Kids
Josh Hall on Working with Wife Christina
Christina Hall Will Spend 'Quiet' Thanksgiving in Tennessee with Husband Josh and Her Kids
https://www.instagram.com/jennabhager/, Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Thanksgiving with Her 3 Children: 'Thankful'
Giada De Laurentiis Sunbrella partnership
How Giada De Laurentiis' Animal-Friendly Home Is Designed for 'Bonding Time' with Her Pets
Giada De Laurentiis Valentine's Day
Giada De Laurentiis Jokes About Her 'Every Day Bra Wars': 'I Should Just Have a Boob Job'
Giada and Share Farley in Italy
Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Boyfriend Shane Farley During Italian Vacation
giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis and Ex-Husband Todd Thompson Support Daughter Jade at Her Graduation