'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Naomi: 'New Monster Coming Soon'

Utkarsh Ambudkar and his pregnant wife Naomi already share a 7-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son

Published on February 15, 2023 11:24 PM
Photo: Utkarsh Ambudkar/instagram

Utkarsh Ambudkar is going to be a dad again!

The Ghosts star, 39, revealed the baby news on Instagram alongside a photo of his wife, Naomi Campbell, looking down at her pregnant belly as she stands on a boardwalk in front of a picturesque view of the mountains.

"Every day is ❤️ new monster coming soon…," Ambudkar wrote in the caption of the post.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2019, are already parents to 7-year-old daughter Tiare and 2-year-old son Bhumi.

After his wife gave birth to Bhumi, Ambudka opened up about life with a newborn to Indian daily newspaper Telangana Today.

"We just started feeding our son solids, so it is harrowing," he said in December 2020. "If you guys want to watch a horror movie, just come to my house at 3 a.m. every night, I've got a screaming banshee of a son who's dropping bombs. I'm sleep deprived."

Because he is also a girl dad, he added that their home is "constantly in fairy mode," joking: "If you ask my daughter right now what she wants to be when she grows up, she'll tell you a fairy. So, we 100 percent believe and support magic in our household!"

Utkarsh Ambudkar/instagram

He often shares photos of his kids on Instagram, including cute snaps from when Tiare visited him on set of the 2021 film Free Guy.

While speaking to PEOPLE in April 2022, he talked about juggling professional life with parenthood.

"When I'm not working, I'm doing what I imagine most parents do, which is just trying not to lose your s---," he joked, adding: "No, we do the pickups from school and the drop-offs, and we had a great birthday party this weekend, normal stuff."

Ambudkar also shared that his kids appreciate hearing his voice in animated films, especially when he's playing a "good guy."

"Look, I played a bad guy in [The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild] on Disney+, which didn't... I mean, my son loved that I was a dinosaur," he explained. "My daughter's like, 'Do you have to play a bad guy every time?' Because in Free Guy I was kind of a bad guy for half the movie, too, until I become a good guy at the end."

His children have also shown an appreciation for his music, he told PEOPLE, adding that his son often fall asleep to it.

"It's pretty cool," shared Ambudkar. "He'll be like, 'I want Papa's song.' And then you're like, 'Oh my God.' Then I go, 'Okay, let's do this.' It's worth it. It's all worth it."

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

