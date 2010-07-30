Talk about fashionable giving! Wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga, Gwyneth Paltrow came out to support — and help co-host — good pal Jessica Seinfeld's Baby Buggy shopping benefit yesterday afternoon at the brand's East Hampton store.

Getting Buggy With It: Gwyneth Paltrow and the Seinfelds Host Hamptons Charity Event

Talk about fashionable giving!

Wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga, Gwyneth Paltrow came out to support — and help co-host — good pal Jessica Seinfeld‘s Baby Buggy shopping benefit yesterday afternoon at the brand’s East Hampton store.

The mom-of-three, also in Balenciaga, started the charity 10 years ago to provide donated clothes and baby gear to budget-challenged families.

“It’s a great idea,” gushed proud husband Jerry Seinfeld, who was also in attendance, to PEOPLE. “But it took a lot of work to get it started and to continue to keep it thriving.”

Good thing she didn’t give up as Jessica’s efforts have recently resulted in a year-long partnership with Target. The brand’s first collection — which is available until October 16 — includes affordable baby basics including layette (below) designed by illustrator Maira Kalman and diaper bags created by Petunia Pickle Bottom. Ten percent of the purchase price is donated to the charity.

So what are the Seinfeld kids up to this summer?

“My daughter just got back from sleep away camp,” said Jessica. “I was so happy for her to be in Maine, where she does not have electronics and there is no iPod for her to listen to.”

But the boys are all about baseball. “They have breakfast with a glove in one hand and a fork in the other,” revealed Jerry.

As for the Paltrow-Martin brood? “They’re going to camp, swimming a lot and helping me in the garden to pick vegetables,” shared the actress.

And giving fashion advice. “Tonight when I was leaving the house, my son said, ‘Oooo, I like your dress. Good choice,’ and he’s like, four.”

Find out more about donating to the charity at BabyBuggy.org.