New York Yankees Pitcher Gerrit Cole and Wife Amy Welcome Son Caden Gerrit

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy had a Secret Garden-themed baby shower in March ahead of their first child's arrival

The newest little slugger has entered the building!

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy are proud first-time parents to a baby boy named Caden Gerrit Cole, who was born on Tuesday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, multiple outlets reported.

"He's a good mix of his dad and his mom. He's absolutely adorable. He's got big blue eyes and gosh, I just can't stop staring at him," Cole said on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Cole, 29, finished off a strong run with the Houston Astros last fall, helping take the team to the 2019 World Series where they ultimately fell to the Washington Nationals. He was up for the 2019 Cy Young Award, but ended up coming in second behind his Astros teammate Justin Verlander.

The couple made their big family announcement on New Year's Day. Sharing a photo of the parents-to-be smiling while holding baby shoes and another of them with a onesie that read, "Baby Cole Coming Soon," Cole wrote in the caption, "Can't wait to meet our son in June. 🥰"

Amy posted the same images in reverse order, excitedly captioning them, "2020: A year of new beginnings. New city, new team, and a new member of the family! Baby Cole is arriving in June and we are overjoyed. 👶🏼💙"

Amy, who tied the knot with Cole in November 2016, celebrated her son in March at a Secret Garden-themed baby shower, showing off her baby bump under a fitted floral-print dress.

Guests attending the outdoor event posed with the then-mom-to-be in front of a wall crafted out of white roses, on which a sign was affixed that bore the words, "Oh Baby."

Other sweet touches at the luncheon event included a fully decked-out long dining table decorated with different-colored glass goblets, various blue-and-white floral arrangements and a menu that began with a Waldorf salad.